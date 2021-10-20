I prefer not to compete, says actor Jayasurya

By Express News Service

Jayasurya is on cloud nine after winning his third Kerala state award on Saturday. The actor, whose performance in Prajesh Sen’s Vellam was adjudged winner in the Best Actor (Male) category, said in a statement that he wouldn’t attribute the win to a single individual and that it’s the result of the collective efforts of everyone who collaborated with him on the film’s team.

“I am a person who fully believes that nothing can be accomplished alone. The three films that earned me the Best Actor award today are the ones that happened only with the sincere efforts of all our crew members,” said the actor who prefers to not compete with anyone. “I like to live my life thinking that I should not compete with anyone. Competition is always about being number one. It will cause jealousy, frustration, hatred, and above all, it will make us lose our composure.”

The actor added that the lesson he is learning right now is “submit to everything by heart”, something he has “tried to do” in his films. “I believe that the actor is just a medium,” he continued. “I believe an invisible force that causes our heart to beat and sustain our breath is what’s doing this and making us do it. I have no place there. Who will that power compete with? Why should it compete?”

Jayasurya concluded by saying that this award makes him happier and more responsible. “Beyond the joy that this award gives me, my greatest fortune is to be able to stand with the talented artists I love and respect a lot. A lot of people have called me—film friends, acquaintances—and I realise that it’s their love and prayers that are the reason for me being here today. I will give this love back through my movies -- that is my only gurudakshina.”

The actor won his first and second state awards for Prajesh Sen’s Captain and Ranjith Sankar’s Njan Marykutty, respectively. He had previously won a special jury mention award for his performance in Su... Su... Sudhi Vathmeekam in 2015.

Jayasurya collaborated with Ranjith for the eighth time in Sunny (released recently on Amazon Prime Video). He reteamed with Prajesh for the third time in the upcoming Meri Awaz Suno, in which he is sharing the screen with Manju Warrier for the first time. Sunny marked his 100th film.

His upcoming lineup includes Abhijith Joseph’s investigative thriller John Luther, Rojin Thomas’ 3D fantasy epic Kathanar, and Nadirshah’s Eesho. A third entry in the Aadu series is also in the works and a project with director Joshiy.