'Pyali' has universal appeal, say director-duo Babita-Rinn

The makers of state award-winning Pyali  open up about the film which marks the directing debut of Babita and Rinn

Published: 23rd October 2021

By Express News Service

As directing couple Babita-Rinn’s Pyali is gearing up for release, they opened up briefly on making the film which won two Kerala state awards—Best Child Actor and Best Art Direction—a few days ago. 
The two major challenges, they say, is making a five-year-old portray the eponymous character with several significant acting moments. The second, to envision and create Pyali’s small, marvel-filled world. 

Pyali, which marks the writing and directing debut of Babita and Rinn, has five-year-old Barbie Sharma playing the main lead.  Newcomer George Jacob plays her 14-year-old brother. Though a child plays the central character, the couple says the film would appeal to all age groups without language barriers. Sibling bonding is the core theme.

Along with Sreenivasan, Mamukoya, Appani Sarath, Rafi, Altaf Salim and Sujith Shankar, notable Tamil actor ‘Aadukalam’ Murugadoss also appears in an important role. NF Varghese Pictures is backing the film. The makers also share that a Malayalam superstar makes an appearance. However, the character is being kept under wraps. 

Santosh Raman, who won a national Award for Take Off, is the art director of Pyali, which is said to have art, music and sound design as notable aspects. The film has music and sound design by Prashant Pillai and Renganath Ravee, respectively. Deepu Joseph edited the film that has Jiju Sunny as the director of photography.  Pyali will have a theatrical release in Malayalam and Hindi early next year. The makers assure that it will be a memorable experience for the audience.

