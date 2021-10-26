STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Freedom Fight: The Great Indian Kitchen makers’ next

Published: 26th October 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

'Freedom Fight' poster

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After The Great Indian Kitchen (TGIK), its makers are coming up with an anthology project titled Swathanthrya Samaram (Freedom Fight), for which TGIK director Jeo Baby has directed a segment. 
The other filmmakers that are part of the anthology are Kunjila Mascillamani, Jithin Issac Thomas, Akhil Anilkumar, and Francies Louis. 

Jithin recently made his feature film debut with the IFFK entry Attention Please, and Akhil with the upcoming Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Archana 31 Not Out. Francies is the editor of TGIK. Joju George, Rohini, Rajisha Vijayan, Srinda, Sidhartha Siva, and Kabani are part of the project bankrolled by Jomon Jacob, Dijo Augustine, Sajin S Raj, and Vishnu Rajan. 

Jeo tells us that each segment runs for around 25-35 minutes with an overall duration of a little over two hours. Speaking about the general nature of Freedom Fight, Jeo shares that the anthology doesn’t have a common theme. “We decided not to approach it that way when we embarked on this project.

Every filmmaker was free to pick a subject of their choice and envision something with the abovementioned runtime. Each segment is independent, with no particular ideology. But interestingly enough, looking at the whole thing now, we realised that each film speaks to the essential freedoms of every individual—these are not loud issues or anything, just small things—and that inspired the title. We didn’t plan it that way at all.”

Freedom Fight was shot at Erattupetta, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kuttanad, and Kozhikode. The team is presently engaged in the post-production process. Jeo is happy with how everything is shaping up. 
As for the release plans, Jeo says it will take a while as they are considering various options. “Hopefully, we will be able to come up with a final decision in a few weeks. We are also working on a trailer that we hope to put out in the next month.” 
 

The Great Indian Kitchen Freedom Fight
