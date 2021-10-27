STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amala Paul to produce 'Cadaver', first look out

The makers of Amala Paul’s upcoming project Cadaver have unveiled the first look of the film which features the actor sitting in a morgue surrounded by corpses while having food. 

South Indian film actor, Amala Paul

Amala Paul (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The makers of Amala Paul’s upcoming project Cadaver have unveiled the first look of the film which features the actor sitting in a morgue surrounded by corpses while having food.  Amala Paul will be playing a forensic surgeon in the Tamil-Telugu thriller. Directed by Anoop S Panicker, the Aadai-actor will also be bankrolling the film through her banner, Amala Paul Productions, marking her foray into the film production.

Sharing the poster, Amala wrote, “I’ve been in the industry as an actress for 12 years, 144 months, and 4380 days. It’s been such an enriching and rewarding twelve years, my heart is full of gratitude for everyone who’s made Amala Paul - Amala Paul. I’ve now grown wings, and I’m now venturing into a new line of work. I’ve turned producer with my very own production house Amala Paul Productions.

It goes without saying, I can bank on each and everyone one of you to support me with this venture. Taking baby steps into this new vertical with Cadaver - a forensic thriller with a police surgeon as the investigating officer.” 

The film also stars Athulya Ravi, Harish Uthaman, Riythvika, Adith Arun, and Munishkanth, among others, in supporting roles.  It has music by Ranjin Raj while Aravinnd Singh will be handling the cinematography. Amala Paul, on the other hand, has Adho Andha Paravai Pola in Tamil and Aadujeevitham in Malayalam in her pipeline. It was also recently reported that she will be replacing Kajal Aggarwal in the upcoming Nagarjuna film, Ghost.

