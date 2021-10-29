WATCH | Tovino Thomas' 'Minnal Murali' trailer promises a festive superhero spectacle

By Express News Service

The latest trailer gives us a better look at the origin of Tovino Thomas’ homegrown superhero, Minnal Murali, and lots of moments that make up a seemingly fun entertainer featuring relatable characters. We see the evolution of Minnal Murali’s costume through three different variations. The retro music, vibrant visuals and witty one-liners all work in tandem to deliver a festive mood.

Everything that we get to see in the trailer makes one ask the question, “Wouldn’t this all work much better on the big screen?” Well, we can’t have everything, can we? But when one considers the present scenario where the possibility of hordes of families flocking to theatres is not 100% guaranteed, it makes sense from the makers’ point of view to go for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. December 24 can’t come soon enough!

The film directed by Basil Joseph, will be getting released in all South Indian languages and Hindi. Sophia Paul’s Weekend Blockbusters is producing it.