Amit Chakkalakkal announces next

By Express News Service

After Djibouti, actor Amit Chakkalakkal will reunite with director SJ Sinu for a family-oriented action thriller titled Theru (Chariot). Interestingly, the film also brings together the same banner and some of the technical crew members from Djibouti. Jobi P Sam is producing it under the banner of Nile and Blue Hill Motion Pictures.

The title poster suggests that the film will revolve around law enforcement officials and explore themes of crime and justice. Baburaj, Kalabhavan Shajon, Vijayaraghavan, Sanju Sivaram, Prashanth Alexander, Sreejith Ravi, Aziz Nedumangad and others will also play integral roles in the film.

The shooting will start on September 1, in compliance with the government’s Covid regulations. Dinil PK wrote the screenplay and dialogues. TD Sreenivas, who shot Djibouti, will crank the camera this time around too. Also returning is editor Samjith Mohammed. Yakzan and Neha will write the music, and Prashant Madhav will handle the art.