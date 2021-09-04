Anoop Menon, Prakash Raj to star in 'Varaal'

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Maradu 357, director Kannan Thamarakulam is reteaming with Anoop Menon for a new film titled Varaal, scripted by and starring the latter. 

Published: 04th September 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After Maradu 357, director Kannan Thamarakulam is reteaming with Anoop Menon for a new film titled Varaal, scripted by and starring the latter.  Anoop will share the screen with Prakash Raj, Sunny Wayne, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan and Ranji Panicker.

Ravi Chandran will crank the camera of the film, which is said to be a political drama. PA Sebastian is bankrolling it under the banner of Time Ads Entertainments.

Filming will commence in the first week of September in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Peermede.
Varaal is Kannan Thamarakulam’s follow-up to Arjun Sarja-starrer Virunnu. He recently directed Senthil Krishna-starrer Udumbu aside from Maradu 357. All three films are awaiting release. Meanwhile, Anoop has also forayed into direction with King Fish (directorial debut) and Padma.

Maradu 357 Kannan Thamarakulam Anoop Menon Prakash Raj Varaal
