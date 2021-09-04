STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Owners of cinemas in Kerala hope to resume screening of movies by month-end

Nearly six months after the cinemas were closed down due to the second wave of Covid, theatre owners in the state are hopeful of resuming screening of movies by the end of this month.

Published: 04th September 2021 02:47 AM

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

Taking the positive response of the chief minister and minister for cinema to the demand by the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), the theatre owners are getting ready to resume screening by September 30 with Hollywood movie 'No Time to Die'. The movie, which is a part of the James Bond franchise, will see Daniel Craig as 007 one last time.

"The theatres all over Kerala were closed down in April this year following the second wave of Covid. We have already held discussions with the chief minister and minister for cinema, who assured us that they will actively consider our request," said K Vijayakumar, president, FEUOK.

"The representatives of FEUOK also held discussions with health experts. The information that we got is that the COVID cases are likely to come down by the end of this month and the vaccination drive is also progressing. So, we are hopeful of resuming screening by the end of this month. In October second week, the Pooja holidays are coming. Big Malayalam movies like 'Marakkar -- Arabaikkadalinte Simham' are already ready to get released by that time," said Vijayakumar.

The theatre owners hope that four shows will be allowed by the government with audience in 50 per cent of seats initially when the theatres are reopened. "We will monitor the COVID graph till September 15 and seek an appointment with the officers concerned to discuss further steps in this regard," he added.

The theatre owners are ready to open the facilities as soon as the government gives its nod. "Though the cinemas are remaining closed, regular cleaning and operating the projectors are necessary to make sure that the facilities remain intact. The theatre owners will have to shell out electricity charges. Most of them are facing a severe financial crunch," he said.

The state has nearly 600 screens of which 400 are release centres. Once reopened, movies including Mohanlal-starrer 'Aarattu' directed by Unnikrishnan B, Rajeev Ravi's Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Thuramukham' and Suresh Gopi's 'Kaaval' will hit screens. "We hope that some big releases during Pooja holidays will pave way for a sort of revival of the cinema halls," added Vijayakumar.

Comments

