Santosh Sivan to work on music video project

Acclaimed cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan will team up with Joy Movie Productions to launch an online channel exclusively for music videos in various genres. Announcing this at a media conference held at Ernakulam, Santosh Sivan and Dr Ajith Joy Kizhakebhagathu, Chairman & Managing Director, Joy Movie Productions, said the new channel, to be launched in November 2021, will feature all types of music, including classical, folk and contemporary music. It will be visualised with the most modern production and post-production facilities and engaging the best talent in the respective fields.

Dr Ajith Joy said the first of the productions of Joy Music Videos, part of Joy Movie Productions, will be a pan Indian musical video to be shot across India with Santosh Sivan at the helm. It is being touted as a project featuring two leading Bollywood models, arresting visuals and mesmerising music with the best vocals.

Santosh Sivan said preparations are in the final stages for the shoot, and he is so excited to direct and shoot his first-ever music videos for the new venture. “The second set of videos are also on the cards, which follows the launch music video, as six Malayalam folk songs sung by the folksong band Kanal Thiruvali, from Malappuram district. To be penned and sung by a group of raw talent led by Athul Narukara, the six folk songs aim to entertain listeners by taking them to a hitherto unheard world of music, lyrics and talent,” said Santosh Sivan.

Dr Ajith Joy added the channel aims to bring to life many of the endangered musical genres of Kerala—sopana sangeetham, paanan pattu, vadakkan pattu, vanchipattu. “Once rolling, Joy Music Video’s channel targets to release at least two music videos every month and will be on a constant hunt for best talents in music. The channel will be a platform to throw opportunities for budding and upcoming artists and technicians, including musicians, singers, lyricists, filmmakers and the like.

B K Hari Narayanan, the award-winning lyricist, told the media that he “can’t wait to write a handful of songs for the channel with stalwarts like Santosh Sivan to make great visuals out of them”. N Srikanth, the famed dancer, choreographer and guru, said he would also be too happy to choreograph for many of the upcoming videos of the channel. Joy Movie Productions will also set up expensive virtual reality studio facilities in phases.