Anoop Menon-starrer starts rolling

We had reported earlier that Anoop Menon is starring in Kannan Thamarakulam’s next project, Varaal, scripted by the former. Also starring Prakash Raj in the lead, the film went on floors on Monday at Kochi.

Sunny Wayne, Ranji Panicker Saikumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Gowri Nandha, Harish Peradi, Senthil Krishna, Dinesh Prabhakar, and Mala Parvathy are also part of the cast.

The music department has Ninoy Varghese and Jakes Bejoy (background score). Ayoob Khan will edit the film lensed by Ravi Chandran. Sahas Bala is handling the art department. PA Sebastian is bankrolling Varaal under the banner of Time Ads Entertainments.