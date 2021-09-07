Kunchacko Boban’s next to begin shoot in October

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Android Kunjappan director, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, has cast Kunchacko Boban in his third directorial titled Nna Thaan Case Kodu. The team will commence the shoot in October. Ratheesh has also put out a casting call for the same on his Instagram handle.

Santhosh T Kuruvilla, who produced Maheshinte Prathikaram, Ee Ma Yau, Android Kunjappan and Aarkariyaam, is bankrolling the film. Vinay Forrt, Gayathrie Shankar, Saiju Kurup, and Jaffer Idukki are the other lead cast members. Madhu Neelakandan was announced earlier as director of photography. Meanwhile, Ratheesh is awaiting the release of his completed second feature Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, starring Nivin Pauly, Grace Antony and Vinay Forrt.