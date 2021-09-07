Tovino, Darshana join director Vineeth Kumar’s new film

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas and Darshana Rajendran will headline the yet-to-be-titled project directed by actor-filmmaker Vineeth Kumar. Filming for the same has commenced in Bengaluru. Vineeth Kumar is known for directing the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Ayaal Njanalla. Interestingly, Tovino and Darshana had earlier starred in Mayaanadhi. However, this is the first time that Darshana is playing the lead opposite the former.

Varathan writers Sharfu and Suhas co-wrote the script with actor Arjun Lal who is making his screenwriting debut. The latter, known for playing Mohanlal’s son in Thanmathra, will also star alongside Basil Joseph, Sreenath Bhasi, and Arjun Radhakrishnan.

Ashiq Usman is bankrolling the film under his Ashiq Usman Productions jointly with cinematographers Sameer Thahir and Shyju Khalid under their Happy Hours Entertainment banner. Shyju, who shot films such as Kumbalangi Nights and Nayattu, is the director of photography.