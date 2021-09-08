A birthday away from din, devoid of grandeur for megastar Mammootty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On a day filled with effusive fan tributes, anecdotes and social media posts by admiring colleagues, and a host of TV shows trying hard to find what Mammootty means to Malayali, the man kept himself away from the celebration. The actor, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Tuesday, is reported to be on a holiday with his family in Munnar. And he will be back to the public sphere once the buzz around the day subsides.

“I’m usually reluctant in celebrating my birthday in a big way, but to see those I know and more so those I don’t know personally, see me as one among their family, making this day something special for themselves. This is when I feel truly blessed. I humbly share my sincerest gratitude and return all the love I’ve received today to each and every one of you multifold. I wish to continue to entertain all of you for as long as I can,” (sic) the actor wrote in his Facebook post.

He said he was “overwhelmed and humbled” by the love showered on him on the day. “Most of all, viewers and film lovers have shared their celebrations and sent their love in all forms and that has touched me most,” (sic) he said.

Later, actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a picture and offered his father wishes for the birthday. “Ever so grateful and ever so blessed. I love you infinity Pa! We are the luckiest and most fortunate to be your family. We are constantly reminded of that when the world celebrates you constantly. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays and may you always age in reverse,” Dulquer wrote.