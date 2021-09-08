STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kadal Paranja Katha slated for OTT release

Director Sainu Chavakkadan’s Kadal Paranja Katha will be released soon on leading OTT platforms in Malayalam. Produced by Sunil Aravind, the film features newcomers.

Published: 08th September 2021 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 01:52 PM

A poster of Sainu Chavakkadan directorial Kadal Paranja Katha

By Express News Service

Director Sainu Chavakkadan’s Kadal Paranja Katha will be released soon on leading OTT platforms in Malayalam. Produced by Sunil Aravind, the film features newcomers. Anson Antony penned the story and screenplay. It was filmed in two schedules in Chavakkad and surrounding areas.

Set against the backdrop of a coastal region in Kerala, the film is said to be a social issue drama that addresses the degeneration of a community and a young woman’s struggles in the face of it. 

The makers claim that the film tackles a subject previously unexplored in Malayalam cinema. The film is expected to be released on an OTT platform sometime this month.

Tony Lloyd Aruja shot the film, while Renjith R edited it, and Bimal Pankaj wrote the music to the lyrics by Francis Jijo. The former co-wrote the background music with Benny Joseph.

