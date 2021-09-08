STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mammootty-Amal Neerad’s Bheeshma Parvam gets new poster

The film, co-written by Devadath Shaji and Amal Neerad, is touted as a gangster drama.

Published: 08th September 2021 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 10:38 AM

Poster of Mammootty and Amal Neerad's film Bheeshma Parvam

By Express News Service

On Mammootty’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Bheeshma Parvam have released a new poster. Sporting long hair and beard, the megastar looks fierce in the still from an action sequence from the film.

Director Amal Neerad shared the poster with a quote by Andy Warhol: “They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.”

Bheeshma Parvam, co-written by Devadath Shaji and Amal Neerad, is touted as a gangster drama and marks the actor’s second collaboration with Amal Neerad after 2007’s Big B. The duo was supposed to work on its sequel Bilal, but the pandemic compelled them to work on Bheeshma Parvam instead.

The latter also stars Soubin Shahir, Nadiya Moidu, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha-fame Veena Nandakumar, Rangasthalam-fame Anasuya, Maala Parvathy, and Lena.

Anend C Chandran is the director of photography, with Vivek Harshan on editing duties. Sushin Shyam handles the music. Amal Neerad is producing it under his banner Amal Neerad Productions.

