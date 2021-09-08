Midhun Manuel Thomas’ next goes on floors

By Express News Service

In a recent interview with us, actor-producer Vijay Babu had told us that he would be collaborating with Midhun Manuel Thomas again on an original project which would have the former also in a starring role.

Shoot for the same, bankrolled by Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House, has commenced. The project marks the banner’s 18th production.

The team is yet to reveal the title and the technical crew details. All we know as of now is that the film is a lighthearted comedy.

Vijay Babu had shared with us earlier that it’s a project that he and Midhun are doing instead of Aadu 3, as the latter is a multi-crore movie that would be difficult to pull off in the present pandemic-induced constraints.