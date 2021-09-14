A funny sibling camaraderie

By Express News Service

We all have a sibling who will disrupt your peace of mind in one way or the other. This relationship may contain a myriad of emotions that may even go on to create an inferiority complex. Chettan, a lighthearted short film directed by Kochi-based Basil Gershom talks about a similar interesting relationship between two siblings.

The short film, shot in Kochi has already garnered around 2 lakh views on YouTube. “Though we were a bit apprehensive about the viewer’s reception, it’s immensely satisfying to see the overwhelming support. It’s a relatable story for every Malayali sibling, hence we have received a lot of positive reviews and reactions from the viewers,” said Basil.

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal-fame Varun played the role of the elder brother while the newcomer Arjun donned the role of a younger brother. Apart from the other casts, the director himself played a role in the film. “Most of the cast are our friends who have been to the film field for a long time. We have selected Arjun through a casting call. Though I have acted before, it is a herculean task to pull off as it is difficult to judge my performance before the camera,” he said. Although the crew has completed the scripting of Chettan long back, the pandemic delayed the project.

“We suffered some financial crunch also. Though we completed the shooting in January, the post-production works took a while to complete. We wrapped up the shoot within nine days,” said the director who co-written the film with Jesbin Joy. Basil now sets his eyes on a feature film. “We have already completed the scripting for the feature project and hopefully, the production will roll on soon,” added Basil.