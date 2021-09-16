First image from Dulquer Salman’s fourth production 'Adi' released

By Express News Service

On the occasion of lead actor Shine Tom Chacko’s birthday, the makers of Adi have released the first image from the film directed by Prasobh Vijayan (Anveshanam, Lilli) and scripted by Ratheesh Ravi (Ishq). Filmed last year by a limited crew while following all Covid-19 protocols, Adi is backed by Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer Films.

It’s the banner’s fourth production after Maniyarayile Ashokan, Varane Avashyamund, and Kurup.

Shine Tom Chacko, Dhruvan and Ahana Krishna essay the principal characters, with Bito Davis and Srikanth Dasan in the supporting cast.

Adi has music by Govind Vasantha. Faiz Siddik, known for Operation Java, is behind the camera while Noufal Abdullah (Sudani from Nigeria) edited it. The team completed filming in Aluva and neighbouring areas in 50 days.