First poster of sci-fi mockumentary 'Gaganachari' out

Gaganachari, the third feature of Saajan Bakery director Arun Chandu, is currently in the post-production phase.

Published: 17th September 2021 09:03 AM

By Express News Service

Gaganachari, the third feature of Saajan Bakery director Arun Chandu, is currently in the post-production phase. The team has unveiled the first poster of the film described as a sci-fi mockumentary hybrid, a first in Malayalam cinema. 

The makers released the poster with the caption: One vast universe. An omnipotent alien. Three morons. The Future is nigh! Presenting to you the first ever Mockumentary in Malayalam cinema, with a Sci-Fi twist. Gaganachari descending soon from the skies !! 

Aju Varghese, Gokul Suresh, Anarkali Marikar, and KB Ganesh Kumar comprise the main cast members. Produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films, Gaganachari has a script by Siva Sai and Arun Chandu. The former, who  worked as an assistant director of renowned director Priyadarshan, has also penned the dialogues.

The film has music by Prashanth Pillai, who had composed music for Angamaly Diaries, Anuraga Karikin Vellam and Jellikuttu. Arvind Manmadan and CJ Achu handle editing. Surjit SP is the director of photography. M. Bava is the art director. It has stunts by Phoenix Prabhu, who supervised the high-octane fight sequences of Kala. Gaganachari is said to have a fair amount of VFX. The experimental film was shot in Kochi during the lockdown period while complying with Covid protocols.

