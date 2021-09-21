STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Filming of bilingual drama 'Adrishyam' wrapped up 

Filming for director Zac Harris’ Adrishyam has been wrapped up after a 100-day shoot. 

Published: 21st September 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

The cast and crew of 'Adrishyam'.

The cast and crew of 'Adrishyam'.

By Express News Service

Filming for director Zac Harris’ Adrishyam has been wrapped up after a 100-day shoot. 
Co-produced by UAN Film House and AAAR Productions in association with Juvis Productions, the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual completed principal photography in Chennai and Pondicherry.

Kayal Anandhi is making her Malayalam debut in the lead role with Joju George, Narain, Sharafuddin, Pavithra Lakshmi and Athmiya Rajan in the lead roles. The makers had recently released a first look poster revealing the main characters.

The Tamil version features Pariyerum Perumaal-fame Kathir along with Narain and Natty Natarajan.
Zac Harris said it was challenging to complete the film in Malayalam and Tamil languages by following all mandatory Covid-19 protocols. Aside from the above cast members, the film also features prominent South Indian actors such as Prathap Pothen, John Vijay, Munish Kant, Zinil Sainudeen, Vinodhini, Anjali Rao and Bindu Sanjeev. Scripted by Packiaraj Ramalingam, Adrishyam has cinematography by Pushparaj Santhosh, editing by Ashish Joseph, music by Ranjin Raj and background score by Dawn Vincent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zac Harris Adrishyam
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp