Filming of bilingual drama 'Adrishyam' wrapped up 

Filming for director Zac Harris’ Adrishyam has been wrapped up after a 100-day shoot.

Co-produced by UAN Film House and AAAR Productions in association with Juvis Productions, the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual completed principal photography in Chennai and Pondicherry.

Kayal Anandhi is making her Malayalam debut in the lead role with Joju George, Narain, Sharafuddin, Pavithra Lakshmi and Athmiya Rajan in the lead roles. The makers had recently released a first look poster revealing the main characters.

The Tamil version features Pariyerum Perumaal-fame Kathir along with Narain and Natty Natarajan.

Zac Harris said it was challenging to complete the film in Malayalam and Tamil languages by following all mandatory Covid-19 protocols. Aside from the above cast members, the film also features prominent South Indian actors such as Prathap Pothen, John Vijay, Munish Kant, Zinil Sainudeen, Vinodhini, Anjali Rao and Bindu Sanjeev. Scripted by Packiaraj Ramalingam, Adrishyam has cinematography by Pushparaj Santhosh, editing by Ashish Joseph, music by Ranjin Raj and background score by Dawn Vincent.