Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap visits Mumbai set of 'Ottu'

Anurag Kashyap has paid a visit to the Mumbai set of the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual Ottu, starring Kunchacko Boban, Arvind Swami, and Eesha Rebba.

Published: 21st September 2021 10:29 AM

By Express News Service

Anurag Kashyap has paid a visit to the Mumbai set of the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual Ottu, starring Kunchacko Boban, Arvind Swami, and Eesha Rebba. The Gangs of Wasseypur director posed with filmmaker TP Fellini, Eesha Rebba and Kunchacko Boban.

Kunchacko shared the picture with the caption, “When a super cool and sweet director paid a surprise visit during the shoot... The phenomenal Anurag Kashyap.” The second feature of Theevandi director Fellini TP, Ottu had commenced filming early this year.

The film, whose Tamil title is Rendagam, marks Arvind Swami’s return to Malayalam cinema after 25 years. Fellini is directing a script by S Sajeev with backing from actor Arya and producer Shaji Nadeshan’s August Cinemas. AR Rahman’s nephew AH Kaashif is composing the music.

