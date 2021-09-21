STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal to sing for Shane Nigam’s next

Mohanlal is set to render a song in Shane Nigam’s upcoming film Bermuda.

Published: 21st September 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal

Indian actor and Bigg Boss Malayalam host Mohanlal. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Mohanlal is set to render a song in Shane Nigam’s upcoming film Bermuda. This will mark Mohanlal’s 50th outing as a playback singer in feature films. Vinayak Sasikumar is penning the lyrics and the song is composed by Ramesh Narayanan.

Directed by TK Rajeev Kumar and scripted by Krishnadas Panki, Bermuda stars Shane and Vinay Forrt as the two leads. Notably, they both have previously acted together in Kismath.

Bermuda is described as a humor-infused entertainer revolving around its two main characters, SI Joshua and Indugopan. Kashmir-based Shaylee Krishen, who starred in Santosh Sivan’s upcoming Jack N Jill, plays the female lead. Saiju Kurup, Sudheer Karamana, Harish Kanaran, Dinesh Panicker, and Niranjana Anoop are also part of the cast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohanlal Shane Nigam Bermuda
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp