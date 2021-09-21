Mohanlal to sing for Shane Nigam’s next

By Express News Service

Mohanlal is set to render a song in Shane Nigam’s upcoming film Bermuda. This will mark Mohanlal’s 50th outing as a playback singer in feature films. Vinayak Sasikumar is penning the lyrics and the song is composed by Ramesh Narayanan.

Directed by TK Rajeev Kumar and scripted by Krishnadas Panki, Bermuda stars Shane and Vinay Forrt as the two leads. Notably, they both have previously acted together in Kismath.

Bermuda is described as a humor-infused entertainer revolving around its two main characters, SI Joshua and Indugopan. Kashmir-based Shaylee Krishen, who starred in Santosh Sivan’s upcoming Jack N Jill, plays the female lead. Saiju Kurup, Sudheer Karamana, Harish Kanaran, Dinesh Panicker, and Niranjana Anoop are also part of the cast.