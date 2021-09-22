STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tackling the unconventional

Parvathy Madhu on trying to make a difference with her debut writing effort, Something Something Like Love, a Malayalam web series streaming on YouTube

Published: 22nd September 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Parvathy Madhu

Parvathy Madhu

By  Sajin Shrijith 
Express News Service

A female writer in the Malayalam web series space is as much a rarity as in Malayalam cinema. One is often curious to see how relationships, regardless of gender, age or milieu, would look from a woman’s point of view. Writers like Anjali Menon and Geetu Mohandas have taught audiences to see things differently through their depictions of hitherto unseen relationships. Their attempts at busting certain myths have inspired a younger crop of female writers.

Debutant Parvathy Madhu, who wrote the Malayalam anthology web series Something Something Like Love (streaming on YouTube), is one such writer who hopes to make a difference. Comprising six episodes of runtimes ranging from 25-40 mins, the show, directed by Shahabas CA, is her attempt to normalise romantic liaisons usually stigmatised by Indian society. 

While some episodes manage to make a significant impact, others leave much to be desired, particularly in the acting department. Nevertheless, one is bound to find in the series relatable moments here and there. “The favourites vary from person to person,” says the accountant-turned-scenarist, who took up writing seriously after finding encouragement from various corners. When an opportunity to write screenplays came knocking, she decided to take the plunge. “I gravitate strongly towards love stories, especially the unconventional kind,” she says. 

The inspiration came from stories of real people she knew coupled with inputs from her imagination. “I was initially not sure I would be portraying the emotions correctly, so I sat down with the director to discuss how to make these relationships seem normal — that there is nothing extraordinary about them,” she adds. “These are love stories like any other. We wanted to show that love is love and that there is nothing too complicated about it. The actors also helped by pitching their unique perspectives.” 
Has she gotten any offers from cinema? “Not yet. I’m working on another series at the moment,” she signs off.

