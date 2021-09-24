Dileep, director Raffi reteam for 'Voice of Satyanathan'

By Express News Service

After delivering a slew of superhits such as Punjabi House, Pandipada, Chinatown, Thenkashipattanam and Ringmaster, director Raffi will reteam with Dileep for a new film titled Voice of Satyanathan.

The makers released a title poster through Dileep’s social media handles. NM Badusha, Shinoy Mathew, Dileep and Prijin JP are bankrolling the film under the banner of Badusha Cinemas and Graand Productions. Rafi is penning the story, screenplay, and dialogues.

Joju George, Siddique, Johny Antony and Veena Nandakumar will play the lead roles in the film, which will go on floors in the first week of October.

Manju Badusha and Neethu Shinoy are the executive producers. Jithin Stanislaus will helm the camera, and Shameer Muhammed will edit. Justin Varghese will compose the music.