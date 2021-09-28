STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas project begins rolling

Published: 28th September 2021 09:20 AM

Mollywood actor Mohanlal

Mollywood actor Mohanlal (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

We had reported that Mohanlal is reuniting with Shaji Kailas after 12 years in a project bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor of Ashirvad Cinemas. Work on the as-yet-untitled film scripted by Rajesh Jayaraman has commenced with a customary pooja function.

We have learned that cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujam (Kuruthi, 9) and composer Jakes Bejoy (Ranam, Ayyappanum Koshiyum) have joined the team. Interestingly, both are also working on Shaji Kailas’ Prithviraj-starrer, Kaduva, which has been temporarily put on hold.

Mohanlal is currently in the middle of Jeethu Joseph’s The 12th Man. He is expected to join the Shaji Kailas film once he completes its shoot in the first week of October. 

Mohanlal recently completed B Unnikrishnan’s Aarattu and Prithviraj’s second directorial Bro Daddy. Both films are awaiting release dates.

