'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' release date announced

Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will hit the screens on 1 April 2022.

Published: 28th September 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Madhavan-starrer 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

By Express News Service

Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will hit the screens on 1 April 2022. The biopic of aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan stars the actor-turned-director in the lead role.

The film was simultaneously shot in Tamil, Hindi, and English, and it will also be released in Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.

The film tells the story of Nambi Narayanan, an acclaimed aerospace engineer, who was falsely accused of espionage in 1994.

After the CBI investigation, the accusations were proved wrong, and the supreme court ordered the government of Kerala to pay a huge sum as compensation to Nambi Narayanan.

Rocketry also stars Simran in a prominent role. Misha Ghoshal, Karthik Kumar, Gulshan Grover, and Rajit Kapur are other actors part of the film.

The film was first announced with Anant Mahadevan as the director, however, he eventually backed out of the film due to prior commitments. Madhavan later donned the director hat for the film.

Rocketry has music by Sam CS and cinematography by Srisha Ray. The film is produced under the banners of Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolans Pictures. 27th Entertainment is presenting it.

