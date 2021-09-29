STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Aanaparambile World Cup gearing up for release

We had reported in 2019 that Antony Varghese is part of a project called Aanaparambile World Cup, directed by debutant Nikhil Premraj.

Published: 29th September 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Debutant Nikhil Premraj on his film that took close to two years to complete.

Debutant Nikhil Premraj on his film that took close to two years to complete.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

We had reported in 2019 that Antony Varghese is part of a project called Aanaparambile World Cup, directed by debutant Nikhil Premraj.

The film, which began shooting in 2019, is finally in the can after schedule breaks and pandemic-induced delays. The makers have updated that they are at the moment hoping for a theatrical release. 

Speaking about the film’s premise, Nikhil tells us the film is set in a fictitious village called Aanaparambu and revolves around its football-obsessed inhabitants.

“These characters have been religiously following the game since their childhood,” says Nikhil, adding that aside from Antony, Lukman and Balu Varghese, the film has a group of kids playing central characters.

“There are seven kids in the film. While searching for a ground to play, they encounter the characters played by Antony, Lukman and Balu.” 

Nikhil, who had previously worked in television, describes AWC as an uplifting sports drama with a fantasy element.

“One of the kids happen to be a fan of Messi, and this is where the story forays into fantasy territory by way of having this kid meeting Messi in his dreams. This aspect also makes way for a surprise element later in the film.”

Scripted by Nikhil, AWC also features TG Ravi, IM Vijayan, Nishanth Sagar, Danish, Archana Vasudev, Jo Paul Ancheryn, and Amal. Shot by cinematographer Faiz Siddik, the film has music and original score by Jakes Bejoy. AWC is backed by the banners Achappu Movie Magic & Mass Media Production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antony Varghese Aanaparambile World Cup Nikhil Premraj
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp