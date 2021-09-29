Aanaparambile World Cup gearing up for release

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

We had reported in 2019 that Antony Varghese is part of a project called Aanaparambile World Cup, directed by debutant Nikhil Premraj.

The film, which began shooting in 2019, is finally in the can after schedule breaks and pandemic-induced delays. The makers have updated that they are at the moment hoping for a theatrical release.

Speaking about the film’s premise, Nikhil tells us the film is set in a fictitious village called Aanaparambu and revolves around its football-obsessed inhabitants.

“These characters have been religiously following the game since their childhood,” says Nikhil, adding that aside from Antony, Lukman and Balu Varghese, the film has a group of kids playing central characters.

“There are seven kids in the film. While searching for a ground to play, they encounter the characters played by Antony, Lukman and Balu.”

Nikhil, who had previously worked in television, describes AWC as an uplifting sports drama with a fantasy element.

“One of the kids happen to be a fan of Messi, and this is where the story forays into fantasy territory by way of having this kid meeting Messi in his dreams. This aspect also makes way for a surprise element later in the film.”

Scripted by Nikhil, AWC also features TG Ravi, IM Vijayan, Nishanth Sagar, Danish, Archana Vasudev, Jo Paul Ancheryn, and Amal. Shot by cinematographer Faiz Siddik, the film has music and original score by Jakes Bejoy. AWC is backed by the banners Achappu Movie Magic & Mass Media Production.