STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actor Suhasini to head Kerala film awards jury

Actor Suhasini has been selected chairperson of the jury constituted to select winners of state film awards 2020.

Published: 29th September 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Suhasini Mani Ratnam|EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Suhasini has been selected chairperson of the jury constituted to select winners of state film awards 2020. National award-winning Kannada director P Seshadri and Malayalam director Bhadran will chair the two sub-committees for preliminary selection. They will also be members of the final selection committee. In view of increasing entries for the awards, the government has revised the guidelines, bringing in, for the first time,  a two-phase system for selection. 

Film editor Suresh Pai, lyricist Madhu Vasudevan, critic E P Rajagopalan, cinematographer Shehnad Jalal, writer Rekha Raj and script writer Shibu Chakravarthy are members of the two preliminary selection panels. Besides Suhasini, P Seshadri and Bhadran, the final selection committee will have cinematographer C K Muraleedharan, music composer Mohan Sithara, sound designer Harikumar Madhavan Nair and critic N Sasidharan. 

Critic P K Rajasekharan will be the chairman of the jury to select best books and articles on cinema. Critics Muraleedharan Tharayil, Bindumenon and C Ajoy are the other members of this jury. A total of 80 films, including four children’s films, are competing for the awards. Screening for the selection committees began on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala film awards Suhasini
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp