Actor Suhasini to head Kerala film awards jury

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Suhasini has been selected chairperson of the jury constituted to select winners of state film awards 2020. National award-winning Kannada director P Seshadri and Malayalam director Bhadran will chair the two sub-committees for preliminary selection. They will also be members of the final selection committee. In view of increasing entries for the awards, the government has revised the guidelines, bringing in, for the first time, a two-phase system for selection.

Film editor Suresh Pai, lyricist Madhu Vasudevan, critic E P Rajagopalan, cinematographer Shehnad Jalal, writer Rekha Raj and script writer Shibu Chakravarthy are members of the two preliminary selection panels. Besides Suhasini, P Seshadri and Bhadran, the final selection committee will have cinematographer C K Muraleedharan, music composer Mohan Sithara, sound designer Harikumar Madhavan Nair and critic N Sasidharan.

Critic P K Rajasekharan will be the chairman of the jury to select best books and articles on cinema. Critics Muraleedharan Tharayil, Bindumenon and C Ajoy are the other members of this jury. A total of 80 films, including four children’s films, are competing for the awards. Screening for the selection committees began on Tuesday.