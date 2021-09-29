STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘Hridayam' will be in theatres at the right time: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Vineeth Sreenivasan is putting the final touches on his new directorial feature, Hridayam.

Published: 29th September 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Vineeth Sreenivasan confirmed that 'Hridayam' would be a theatrical release.

Vineeth Sreenivasan confirmed that 'Hridayam' would be a theatrical release.

By Express News Service

Vineeth Sreenivasan is putting the final touches on his new directorial feature, Hridayam. The filmmaker, while sharing the latest update, confirmed that the film would be a theatrical release.

In his statement, Vineeth wrote, “Hridayam audio mastering has been completed. Two years of work culminate into those bricks that you see on screen. We have completed the background score, and sound design is in the final stage. By next month, hopefully, we will finish all the remaining work and wait for the theatres to open in Kerala. Dream has always been a theatrical release. We will wait patiently for the right time.”

Starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran, and Aju Varghese, among others, Hridayam sees Vineeth back in the director’s chair after 2017’s Jacobinte Swargarajyam.

Visakh Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas are bankrolling Hridayam jointly under their respective banners, Merryland Cinemas and Big Bang Entertainments. Viswajith Odukkathil handled the camera, with Ranjan Abraham on editing. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the composer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hridayam Vineeth Sreenivasan
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp