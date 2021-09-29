‘Hridayam' will be in theatres at the right time: Vineeth Sreenivasan

By Express News Service

Vineeth Sreenivasan is putting the final touches on his new directorial feature, Hridayam. The filmmaker, while sharing the latest update, confirmed that the film would be a theatrical release.

In his statement, Vineeth wrote, “Hridayam audio mastering has been completed. Two years of work culminate into those bricks that you see on screen. We have completed the background score, and sound design is in the final stage. By next month, hopefully, we will finish all the remaining work and wait for the theatres to open in Kerala. Dream has always been a theatrical release. We will wait patiently for the right time.”

Starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran, and Aju Varghese, among others, Hridayam sees Vineeth back in the director’s chair after 2017’s Jacobinte Swargarajyam.

Visakh Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas are bankrolling Hridayam jointly under their respective banners, Merryland Cinemas and Big Bang Entertainments. Viswajith Odukkathil handled the camera, with Ranjan Abraham on editing. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the composer.