Shoot begins for Kunchacko Boban-Jayasurya’s 'Enthada Saji'

By Express News Service

Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya are reuniting after six years for a new film written and directed by newcomer Godfy Xavier Babu and produced by Listin Stephen of Magic Frames jointly with Justin Stephen.

Nivetha Thomas is the female lead. Her last Malayalam film was 2014’s Money Ratnam opposite Fahadh Faasil. Enthada Saji also features Sidhartha Siva and Sreejith Ravi in integral supporting roles.

Godfy Havier Babu got his start by directing short films. Billed as a humorous entertainer set against a rural backdrop, Enthada Saji marks his first feature-length film.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram page, Kunchacko Boban wrote, “Getting set for some Saintly matters … With a bit of fun and emotion…!!”

Jithu Damodar cranks the camera. William Francis handles composing; Ratheesh Raj, editing.