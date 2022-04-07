STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Saregama announces multiple project deal with Malayalam star Tovino Thomas

"Goal is not just to succeed but to define genres, set standards and break new ground and he is perfect collaborator we would like to co-create content with, be it for OTT platforms or big screen."

Published: 07th April 2022 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Tovino Thomas

Actor Tovino Thomas

By PTI

MUMBAI: Saregama's Yoodlee Films have joined hands with South actor Tovino Thomas to produce original content.

Saregama's Yoodlee Films and the actor's company Tovino Thomas Productions would produce films and web shows in Malayalam and Hindi, a press release from the company stated.

In the past, Yoodlee Films has also collaborated with two Malayalam stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nivin Pauly for one-off projects.

But this is the first time, a Malayalam production house and a media giant with a global reach have come together on a multiple slate deal across languages, the release said.

Thomas, who garnered widespread acclaim for his superhero film "Minnal Murali", said he is looking forward to exploring stories that reach audiences across the world.

"This collaboration signifies a huge shift in the Indian content space where all industries are willing to collaborate and reach out to not just one regional demographic but the global audience. I cannot wait to begin this new journey with Saregama India and explore our shared love for timeless stories," the 33-year-old-actor said in a statement.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President of Films at Saregama India, said they are thrilled to collaborate with Thomas, calling him a "pan-Indian success story".

"Be it his amazing acting prowess in a cultural phenomenon like 'Minnal Murali', or his sharp instincts as a producer, he is someone who is creating content for posterity and we share that vision as well."

"Our goal is not just to succeed but to define genres, set standards and break new ground and he is the perfect collaborator we would like to co-create content with, be it for OTT platforms or the big screen," Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tovino Thomas Saregama Saregama Yoodle Films Malayalam Hindi
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp