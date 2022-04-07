Sunny Wayne-Dhyan Srinivasan’s Thrayam gets a teaser

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 07th April 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 09:46 AM

By Express News Service
Dhyan Srinivasan

We had reported earlier that Sunny Wayne, Dhyan Srinivasan and Aju Varghese are part of a thriller drama titled Thrayam, directed by debutant Sanjith Chandrasenan. A teaser for the same was released by the makers.  

Niranjana Anoop, Sarayu Mohan, Anarkali Marikar, Shalu Rahim, Surabhi Santosh, and Dayyana Hameed essay the female leads in the film while the remaining cast members comprise Niranj Maniyan Pillai Raju, Rahul Madhav, Sreejith Ravi, Chandunath, Karthik Ramakrishnan, Thirike-fame Gopikrishnan K Verma, and Dain Davis.

According to Sanjith, the film explores an interconnected series of events featuring various characters through a single night. Produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films, the film will have cinematographer Jiju Sunny handling the shots. Arun K Gopinath, who scripted God’s Own Country, penned Thrayam. Arun Muralidharan will compose the music, and Ratheesh Raj will edit.

