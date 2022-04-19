STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI 5 clears censors with U/A

The makers have confirmed that the film is gearing up for a theatrical release on May 1.  

The cast of CBI 5 (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Director K Madhu-SN Swamy’s much-anticipated fifth installment in the CBI series has cleared the censors with a U/A certificate. The makers have confirmed that the film is gearing up for a theatrical release on May 1.  

The investigative thriller sees Mammootty reprise the role of the senior CBI official Sethurama Iyer, who takes on a seemingly much bigger challenge in the latest entry in the hit series launched in 1988 with the blockbuster Oru CBI Diary Kurippu. The 5th film, titled The Brain, also features Renji Panicker, Ramesh Pisharody, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Asha Sarath, Malavika Menon and others.

Akhil George, who shot The Priest and Kala, lensed the film, while Jakes Bejoy worked on the background score, which includes a slightly modified version of the iconic CBI theme composed by Shyam. CBI 5 is produced by Swargachithra Appachan.

