Malayalm actor-writer Sreenivasan discharged from hospital after bypass surgery

By ANI

KOCHI: Malayalam film actor and screenwriter Sreenivasan, who was admitted to a private hospital on March 30 due to a cardiac ailment for which he underwent bypass surgery, has been discharged today, informed a medical bulletin on Tuesday.

The medical bulletin of Apollo Adlux hospital in Kochi said that he is in a stable state with remarkable improvement in his cardiac and general condition.

According to the hospital authorities, "on his discharge, his wife thanked the doctors, nurses and all supporting staff of Apollo Adlux Hospital. She said that she and her kids were praying for his health since he was admitted."

"Also, the team of doctors of multiple departments led by Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr Jayakrishnan did a wonderful job because of which Sreenivasan was able to get better so quick even though his condition when he was brought to the hospital was very bad. She thanked all well-wishers for praying for him," read the bulletin.