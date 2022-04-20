STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalm actor-writer Sreenivasan discharged from hospital after bypass surgery

The medical bulletin of Apollo Adlux hospital in Kochi said that he is in a stable state with remarkable improvement in his cardiac and general condition.

Published: 20th April 2022 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Sreenivasan

Mollywood actor Sreenivasan (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

KOCHI: Malayalam film actor and screenwriter Sreenivasan, who was admitted to a private hospital on March 30 due to a cardiac ailment for which he underwent bypass surgery, has been discharged today, informed a medical bulletin on Tuesday.

The medical bulletin of Apollo Adlux hospital in Kochi said that he is in a stable state with remarkable improvement in his cardiac and general condition.

According to the hospital authorities, "on his discharge, his wife thanked the doctors, nurses and all supporting staff of Apollo Adlux Hospital. She said that she and her kids were praying for his health since he was admitted."

"Also, the team of doctors of multiple departments led by Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr Jayakrishnan did a wonderful job because of which Sreenivasan was able to get better so quick even though his condition when he was brought to the hospital was very bad. She thanked all well-wishers for praying for him," read the bulletin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sreenivasan Sreenivasan Bypass Surgery Sreenivasan cardiac ailment
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp