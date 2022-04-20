Sharafudheen, Aju Varghese join Shafi’s next film

By Express News Service

Director Shafi (Two Countries-fame) has started production of his next, which has Sharafudheen, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Baiju Santosh, Anagha Narayanan and Vanitha Krishnachandran in the lead roles.

The yet-to-be-titled film, touted as a comedy entertainer, has a script by M Sindhuraj, with Manoj Pillai behind the camera and music by Shaan Rahman to Manu Manjith’s lyrics. Filming kicked off in the Kollankode and Koduvayur areas. Saptha Tarang Cinema, the banner behind Ramesh Pisharody’s Panchavarnathatha, is producing the project.