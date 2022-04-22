STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramesh Pisharody-starrer No Way Out  hits theatres today

Ramesh Pisharody’s survival thriller, No Way Out, directed by debutant Nithin Devidas, is releasing on the big screen today.

Actor Ramesh Pisharody

By Express News Service

Ramesh Pisharody’s survival thriller, No Way Out, directed by debutant Nithin Devidas, is releasing on the big screen today. The film sees Ramesh in a serious character role again since The Priest.

 In an earlier conversation with us, Nithin described No Way Out as a ‘limited setting’ thriller in the vein of CU Soon and Sunny. However, the filmmaker had clarified that it’s not a pandemic-centric narrative and added that 90-95 per cent of the film will have Ramesh Pisharody occupying the frames, save for a few flashback portions featuring other characters. Basil Joseph, Raveena (June-fame) and Dharmajan Bolgatty are the other cast members.

