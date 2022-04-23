STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First look of Indrans-Murali Gopy film Kanakarajyam out

The official first look poster of director Sagar Hari’s new film, Kanakarajyam, is out.

By Express News Service

The official first look poster of director Sagar Hari’s new film, Kanakarajyam, is out. Nivin Pauly, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Aju Varghese and Saiju Kurup released the poster—featuring Indrans, Jolly and Athira Patel—on their social media handles.

The family drama, starring Indrans and Murali Gopy, is based on two real events that happened in Alappuzha a few years ago. Kanakarajyam is Sagar Hari’s fourth film after Kumbarees, Sathyam Mathrame Bodhippikkoo, and Veekam. Vinayaka Ajith produced the film under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films.

Kanakarajyam also stars Sreejith Ravi, Dinesh Prabhakar, Kottayam Ramesh, Rajesh Sharma, Unni Raj, Achuthanandan, James Eliya, Harish Pengan, Remya Suresh, Saina Krishna and Sreevidya Mullachery in the lead roles. 

Arun Muraleedharan has composed the music for Harinarayan’s lyrics. Abilash Shankar is the cinematographer, and Ajeesh is the editor.

