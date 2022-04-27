STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Balu Varghese, Guru Somasundaram lead Charles Enterprises

Debutant Subhash Lalitha Subrahamanian wrote and directed the film, which also has Tamil actor Kalaiyarasan in a significant role

Published: 27th April 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

The shoot of Charles Enterprises . ( File Photo)

The shoot of Charles Enterprises . ( File Photo)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

In what seems to be an inspired casting choice, writer-director Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian has enlisted Guru Somasundaram to play the second husband of the character played by Urvashi in his maiden feature titled Charles Enterprises.  Led by Balu Varghese, who plays the central character, the film also has Tamil actor Kalaiyarasan (Sarpatta Parambarai). Though set in Kochi, the film will have Tamil dialogues penned by Anand Kumaresan (Kakka Muttai). Guru’s lines are a blend of Malayalam and Tamil. 

The shoot of Charles Enterprises is nearly complete. Subhash tells us the film has a “faith-based subject with fantasy elements.”  As suggested by the poster, the story primarily revolves around a Ganesha idol, the characters of Balu Varghese, Kalaiyarasan, Urvashi, Guru, Abhija Sivakala and Manikandan Achari. Sujith Shankar and Bhanupriya are also part of the cast.

“The story takes place in a post-Covid time and centres on the struggles of a youngster played by Balu,” says Subhash, adding that the character has an eye condition that doesn’t allow him to see properly at night. “Since he functions better when there is plenty of light, he spends his nightlife at home. We used a real person as a reference to develop this character. And the pandemic makes his situation worse because when his establishment is affected, people like him get the boot first.”  

In the film, Urvashi plays the theist mother who has a thing for ‘Telebrandic’ faith.  Subhash wrote her as a character hailing from Palakkad who later moves to Kochi’s Panampilly Nagar. “After her first husband passed away, she is married off to a relative (Guru Somasundaram) who happens to be an atheist,” adds Subhash. “This explains the eye defect of Balu’s character. We learned from a doctor that these things happen. After the son’s birth, the couple resides in two different places owing to the husband’s nature, his filmmaking aspirations being a primary reason.”

Abhija Sivakala and Manikandan Achari play two characters from Tamil Nadu who express interest in buying the Ganesha idol belonging to Urvashi. What happens next? Well, let’s wait for the film. Subhash tells us that though usually such fable-like stories are placed in a rustic setting, he opted to transplant his to a metropolitan one instead. The filmmaker was first supposed to make another film with a cast featuring many faces that starred in Kammattipadam, but the pandemic forced him to cancel at the last minute. 

Dr Ajith Joy bankrolls Charles Enterprises under the banner of Joy Movie Productions, with Pradeep Menon as co-producer. Swaroop Philip (Aravindanthe Adithikal) shot the film, with Achu Vijayan on the editing table.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian Guru Somasundaram Kalaiyarasan Film Movie Manikandan Achari post-Covid
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp