18 singers to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in new musical series

By Express News Service

18 singers of the Indian film industry will play tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in StarPlus’s new series Naam Reh Jaayega. Lata Mangeshkar, revered as the voice of India, passed away at 92 in February this year.

The grand tribute will see Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Pyarelal ji, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal, and Anwesha take the stage and sing Lata’s most iconic songs.

Talking about the tribute, Shaan shares, “It’s an absolute honour to be part of this grand tribute. Lata ji is not just someone I respect, admire, and love but also someone to who every Indian is deeply connected to. I consider this among the best moments of my life and I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the country’s greatest singer on a grand platform like this.”

Also present at the tribute event will be Lata Mangeshkar’s family. The 8-episode, hour-long series will be out on May 1 on StarPlus.