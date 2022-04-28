STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

18 singers to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in new musical series

18 singers of the Indian film industry will play tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in StarPlus’s new series Naam Reh Jaayega.

Published: 28th April 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Lata Mangeshkar . ( File Photo)

Lata Mangeshkar . ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

18 singers of the Indian film industry will play tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in StarPlus’s new series Naam Reh Jaayega. Lata Mangeshkar, revered as the voice of India, passed away at 92 in February this year.

The grand tribute will see Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Pyarelal ji, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal, and Anwesha take the stage and sing Lata’s most iconic songs.

Talking about the tribute, Shaan shares, “It’s an absolute honour to be part of this grand tribute. Lata ji is not just someone I respect, admire, and love but also someone to who every Indian is deeply connected to. I consider this among the best moments of my life and I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the country’s greatest singer on a grand platform like this.”

Also present at the tribute event will be Lata Mangeshkar’s family. The 8-episode, hour-long series will be out on May 1 on StarPlus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian film industry Lata Mangeshkar Tribute Singers StarPlus
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp