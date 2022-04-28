STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meri Awas Suno teaser: Jayasurya is RJ Shankar

The teaser of director Prajesh Sen’s Meri Awas Suno is out.

Published: 28th April 2022 09:57 AM

Jayasurya as a RJ. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The teaser of director Prajesh Sen’s Meri Awas Suno is out. The minute-long footage introduces Jayasurya’s character, a radio jockey named Shankar entrusted with spreading smiles. But does he have a painful side that he doesn’t show the public? 

Manju Warrier and Sshivada are the other principal cast members in the film, which hits theatres on May 13. It also has appearances by filmmaker Shyamaprasad, Johny Antony, Gauthami Nair, Sohan Seenulal, and Sudheer Karamana.

B Rakesh is producing Meri Awas Suno under the banner of Universal Cinema. The film marks Prajesh’s third collaboration with Jayasurya after Captain and Vellam. It’s also the first film of Prajesh that’s not based on a real-life character. M Jayachandran composed the music to BK Harinarayanan’s lyrics. Vinod Illampally cranked the camera while Bijith Bala edited.

