Jibu Jacob’s Mei Hoom Moosa a big-scale film

We had reported earlier that Suresh Gopi is the lead in director Jibu Jacob’s next titled Mei Hoom Moosa.

We had reported earlier that Suresh Gopi is the lead in director Jibu Jacob’s next titled 'Mei Hoom Moosa'. The superstar unveiled the first-look poster of the movie, his 253rd, on his social media handles. 

Mei Hoom Moosa has Poonam Bajwa as the female lead and also features Saiju Kurup, Srinda, Hareesh Kanaran, and Major Ravi, among others. Suresh Gopi is assumed to be playing an ex-army man hailing from Malappuram.

The film has story, screenplay, and dialogues by Rubesh Rain. Vishnu Narayanan is cranking the camera while Sooraj E.S edits. Dr Roy CJ of Confident Group is jointly producing with Thomas Thiruvalla Films. Sreenath Sivasankaran has composed the tunes to the lyrics by Sajjad, Rafeeq Ahammed, and BK Harinarayanan.

The team has informed that they have begun the post-production process with Suresh Gopi’s dubbing in Kochi following a 75-day-long shoot. Mei Hoom Moosa is said to be a big-scale entertainer of pan-Indian relevance.  The team filmed in locations such as Kargil, Wagah Border, Poonch, Delhi, Jaipur, Ponnani and Malappuram.

