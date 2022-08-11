Catchphrase of Kunchako Boban's new movie poster courts row

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the state debates the deplorable condition of the pot-holed roads, a catch phrase carried in the poster of the latest Kunchako Boban movie 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' has kicked up a political storm in Kerala. The advertisement of the film, which was released in the theatres on Thursday, urged people to come and watch the movie though the roads to the theatres are poke-marked with potholes.

The advertisement didn't go down well with the Left supporters, who launched a campaign to boycott the movie for criticising the government. Meanwhile, the opposition parties are having a field day posting trolls on social media. Though the makers of the film clarified that the potholed roads have a connection with the film's plot, the Leftists are in no mood to pay heed.

Reacting to the controversy, PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas said, "The advertisement and the movie should be seen only in the context as is meant to be. The potholes in the roads are not new. The problem has been there for many years. The state government has been trying to find a lasting solution to the problem and will welcome constructive criticisms and suggestions."

With the makers and the cast of the film coming under cyber attack ever since the poster came out, Kunchacko Boban was forced to release a statement.

He clarified that the advertisement was not meant to tarnish the image of the state government. The advertisement made me laugh, he said. "This is a courtroom drama. We didn't intend to insult any political group. The movie is a satirical take on the issues faced by the public for a long time. Political parties who were in power in Kerala are also seen in the movie," said Kunchako Boban.

As to the boycott call issued by a section of people miffed by the advertisement, he said, the movie goers can take a call on whether to boycott or watch the movie.. "People who watch the movie will get to know the message that we want to communicate. The idea for the movie was conceived many years ago," he added.

According to him, the present trend is to get hooked on that one small bad thing even though a hundred good things are happening all around. Meanwhile, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden shared a photograph of a pothole-filled road with the film's poster in the backdrop.

Wading into the controversy, Opposition leader V D Satheeshan said, "Those criticising the advertisement need to respect creative freedom. Why are those who are very vocal when it comes to the right to creative freedom criticising this? More people will get prompted to watch the film now, due to the backlash."

Director Ratheesh Balakrishna Pothuval said the advertisement was linked to the theme of the movie and it was not against anyone. The film 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' tells the story of a thief whose life is turned topsy-turvy by a pothole.

