Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav granted UAE's Golden Visa

Prior to Neeraj Madhav, several actors including Kamal Haasan, Nasser, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan, Amala Paul and Shah Rukh Khan received it.

Published: 14th August 2022 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav receiving UAE's Golden Visa. (Photo | Neeraj Madhav Instagram)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The United Arab Emirates has granted Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav its prestigious Golden Visa.

Taking to Instagram, Neeraj Madhav said: "Absolute privilege and honour to receive my golden visa from the United Arab Emirates government. Looking forward to spending more time working in Dubai on music and movie-related projects and bringing more joy to you all. Thank you Iqbal marconi for all your services."

The Malayalam actor, who has some interesting projects such as 'Sundari Gardens' and 'RDX' in Malayalam coming up, is also all set to make his debut in Tamil with director Gautham Vasudev Menon's much-awaited action entertainer, 'Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu'. He plays a character called Sridharan in the Simbu-starrer.

Neeraj Madhav is not the only one to have been granted the Golden Visa. Prior to him, several actors including Kamal Haasan, Nasser, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan, Amala Paul and Shah Rukh Khan received it.

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa system, extending from five to 10 years. The visa is automatically renewed. It is granted to achievers from various fields, professionals, investors and those with promising abilities.

