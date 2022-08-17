Sanath Jayasuriya calls Mammootty a 'true superstar'

By IANS

CHENNAI: Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya has called Malayalam actor Mammootty, a "true superstar".

Taking to Twitter, Sanath Jayasuriya wrote: "It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor Mammootty. Sir you are a true superstar. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars and friends to visit Sri Lanka to enjoy our country."

It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor @mammukka . Sir you are a true super star. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars & friends to #VisitSriLanka to enjoy our country pic.twitter.com/7PHX2kakH8 — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) August 16, 2022

The cricketer also posted pictures of himself with Mammootty on his timeline.

Mammotty, who is in Sri Lanka to shoot for director Ranjith's film, 'Kadugannawa Oru Yatrakuripp', took time to meet the former Sri Lankan cricketer.

CHENNAI: Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya has called Malayalam actor Mammootty, a "true superstar". Taking to Twitter, Sanath Jayasuriya wrote: "It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor Mammootty. Sir you are a true superstar. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars and friends to visit Sri Lanka to enjoy our country." It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor @mammukka . Sir you are a true super star. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars & friends to #VisitSriLanka to enjoy our country pic.twitter.com/7PHX2kakH8 — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) August 16, 2022 The cricketer also posted pictures of himself with Mammootty on his timeline. Mammotty, who is in Sri Lanka to shoot for director Ranjith's film, 'Kadugannawa Oru Yatrakuripp', took time to meet the former Sri Lankan cricketer.