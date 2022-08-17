Sanath Jayasuriya calls Mammootty a 'true superstar'

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammotty, who is in Sri Lanka to shoot for director Ranjith's film, 'Kadugannawa Oru Yatrakuripp', took time to meet the former Sri Lankan cricketer.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya with Malayalam actor Mammootty.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya has called Malayalam actor Mammootty, a "true superstar".

Taking to Twitter, Sanath Jayasuriya wrote: "It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor Mammootty. Sir you are a true superstar. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars and friends to visit Sri Lanka to enjoy our country."

The cricketer also posted pictures of himself with Mammootty on his timeline.

