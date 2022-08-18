Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Bruce Lee' is dedicated to all my favourite action heroes, says Unni Mukundan

Directed by Vysakh, the film has cinematography by Shaji Kumar and editing by Shameer Muhammad.

Published: 18th August 2022 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Unni Mukundan (Courtesy: Facebook)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has dedicated his upcoming film, 'Bruce Lee' to all his favourite action heroes.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said, " 'Bruce Lee' -- This movie is dedicated to all my favourite action heroes and for my love towards action movies.

"Can't believe it's been more than a decade since me and Vysakh ettan joined hands. Better late than never! First time as a lead actor under Uday Ettan's script.

"And this magnum project of mine wouldn't ever happen without the trust and conviction that Shri Gokulam Gopalan Sir has in me. Thank you VC Praveen, Baiju Gopalan, Krishnamoorthy etta. So without much ado, I say, I'm coming for everything!"

Directed by Vysakh, the film has cinematography by Shaji Kumar and editing by Shameer Muhammad. It is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bruce Lee Unni Mukundan Sree Gokulam Movies
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp