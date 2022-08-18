Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Lucifer' sequel 'Empuraan' moves into pre-production phase: Team makes it official

Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Murali Gopy, and Antony Perumbavoor said the casting and location work of the Lucifer sequel will begin soon 

Published: 18th August 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

From left, Antony Perumbavoor, Mohanlal, Prithviraj and Murali Gopy.

By Express News Service

Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Murali Gopy and producer Antony Perumbavoor got together for an informal meeting to make the next step of the Lucifer sequel Empuraan official for eager fans that have been waiting with bated breath for the latest update.  

“Empuraan is officially going on the floor,” said Prithviraj in a video announcement. The actor-filmmaker will return to the director’s chair again for the sequel to his blockbuster directorial debut. “The writing is over, and we will start shooting soon. Before that, there is the task of putting together the artists, locations, and dates. As usual, I don’t have any tall claims to make. What Murali and I are attempting is a commercial entertainer with Lalettan, something that appeals to all kinds of audiences. As for its other layers, we would be happy if the audience would enjoy them. If not, it would be my failure as a filmmaker.”

The actor-filmmaker added that the massive success of Lucifer gave them the confidence to dream bigger. “Lalettan, Antony chettan, and Murali are officially starting the actual process of making the film. We’ll periodically keep you updated. As for the release date, we cannot give any commitment at the moment, but once we start filming, we hope to do that through a coherent, streamlined process. The other updates will follow soon.”

Writer Murali Gopy, who penned Lucifer, called their meeting an “initiation ceremony,” as the team had once done in the case of Lucifer. “The script is locked. The next process is pre-production. As for whether it’s a sequel or prequel, all I can say is it’s the second of three-part film series.”

Mohanlal said he believes and hopes Empuraan will stay above Lucifer and that there are “lots of possibilities” for that. “It’s a big film, with international locations... One film is insufficient to tell the story of Lucifer or Empuraan. There is a chance of you asking what’s next after Empuraan.”       
 

