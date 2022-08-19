Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nandita Das directorial Zwigato to premiere at 47th Toronto film fest

The film stars Kapil Sharma, a new food delivery rider, exploring the world of the gig economy.

Published: 19th August 2022

Poster of Nandita Das directorial Zwigato

By Express News Service

Nandita Das’ new directorial Zwigato will have its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022. The officially selected film will be screened in the Contemporary World Cinema section. 

Written and Directed by Nandita, the film star Kapil Sharma, a new food delivery rider, exploring the world of the gig economy. Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who starts to work for the first time to support her husband. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the film captures what an ordinary family faces in the post-pandemic world. 

Nandita, who previously directed Firaaq (2008) and Manto (2018), said, “Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film. I am thrilled that it will premiere soon at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). This means a lot to me personally as I have debuted there both as an actor and director, with Fire and Firaaq, respectively. Over the years, several other films have taken me to TIFF. I hope the universality of the theme of the film will resonate with the amazing audiences that the festival attracts from all over the world.”

Sameer Nair, the CEO of Applause Entertainment, said, “Zwigato depicts the lives of the often unseen people who are the heart and soul of this nation and its economy. Whilst the film is set in urban India, we believe that the themes of this film transcend geographical boundaries and will resonate with the global audience. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with Nandita, and we are delighted that Zwigato will have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.”

