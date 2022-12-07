G Venugopal’s musical journey takes a new path

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With his mellifluous voice, ace playback singer G Venugopal has touched every Malayali’s heart. The renowned singer is now making his debut as a film music director through a UK-based Malayalam movie, Behind.

Behind, written and directed by UK-based filmmaker Jinson Iritty, is a mystery thriller about a small family. Venugopal has scored music for the song, Charathu Ninnum Doorath Poyo. Young singer Ajmal Fathima Parveen has given voice to the song. The lyrical video of the music was recently released by the makers and is going rounds on social media platforms.

The song written by UK-based writer and former anchor Resmi Prakash Rajesh plays a crucial role in the film, says Venugopal who has also rendered his voice to the song.

“I share a good friendship with the crew, especially Resmi. When I came across the lyrics, I decided to give music direction a try. I had done music for a film earlier, but it did not materialise. Behind is my debut as a movie music director,” says Venugopal.

Music direction is not something new for the vocalist, he has released many independent music albums earlier. “When it comes to composing for films, I must have freedom and ample time. I was adamant on it, as I have come across the forceful compromises music directors have to make some time,” says Venugopal.

Venugopal adds that it was an interesting project in his music career. “I have used the raga jog — a soothing and peaceful one. The song falls at the crux of the film and it has a feeling of nostalgia mixed with paranormal elements. It was a challenge to come up with such a score. I would love to do more such projects if I get more time and freedom,” adds Venugopal.

Lyricist Resmi is also a chemotherapy nurse practitioner by profession and has been settled in London for the past 12 years. “I had hosted many stage shows of Venugopal. I had joined him for a few independent music projects too. We knew the song is safe in his hands as he has magic when it comes to melodies,” says Resmi.

Sharing her joy to pen lyrics for a Malayalam film Resmi says, “I lost my father eight years ago. When Jinson conveyed the plot which is a quest of a daughter and mother to find the father who went missing all of a sudden, I was able to relate to the feeling and put words to it. It is the single song and soul of the film. As the lyricist, I believe I did it justice”.

