Open talks diminishing in society, and if one dares, he will rot, says Malayalam actor Indrans

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Award for Best Actor for the film Alorukkam in 2018 was a self-exploration for actor Indrans. It was a call for filmmakers that the man in his 60s can create magic on screen by easily shifting from the psycho serial killer Ripper Ravi in Anjaam Pathiraa to the family man Oliver Twist in Home.

The actor, who has many projects in his kitty, is enjoying his acting stint of 42 years in the Malayalam movie industry. Indrans, who was in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the promotion of his newly released film Pori Veyil, speaks to TNIE.

Indrans is content with the role of Appu in Pori Veil which was planned decades ago with director Farook Abdul Rahiman, who directed the national award-winning film, Kaliachan. Appu is an ordinary man who does multiple jobs to feed his family of bedridden wife Lalitha (Surabhi Lekshmi) and an adolescent daughter. “For filmmakers like Farook, I just need to get to the shooting set with a plain mind, without any preparations. He had already conceived the story and given life to the characters in his script long ago. In projects like these, I go without any preparations so that I can get a grip of the role from the director himself.”

About his role, the actor says Appu is a reflection on the lives of ordinary men engaged in various daily wage jobs that we come across in society.

“They work day and night, may it be any difficult job, to get paid. The man holding the ‘meals ready’ board on the roadside, those working in thattukadas (wayside eateries) late at night, security guards — the face of these people were imprinted in my heart as references while portraying Appu. Through him, I tried to showcase a mix of their emotions, struggles and helplessness an ordinary man feels.”

The actor is happy to share screen space with one of his friends — Surabhi Lakshmi. And acting opposite the national award winner was a tough job too, adds Indrans with a smile.“Sharing screen space with her was an experience for me. She cracks jokes on the set but when the director calls for a take, her transformation into a serious character in the blink of an eye is spellbounding. As an actor, I can’t do that easy shift. So I don’t joke around much and keeps a serious attitude. For me, to act with Surabhi was a gift given by the director. As her role had immense acting potential, I too was able to reciprocate the same through Appu.”

Indrans agrees that he has become more cautious while choosing his roles than before. “After bagging the state award, I have become conscious of the depth of my roles. Rather than lead ones, I enjoy these types of characters or supporting roles. Though they have only a few schedules in films, they get more recognition among audience. I had to commit some of these roles due to my friendship with the crew. Nowadays, I look at unique storylines and characters. Alorukkam was one of a kind in my career. Whenever scripts for lead roles approach me, my eyes always hunt for unique stories.”

Though he dons serious character shades, he loves comedy roles. Along with character roles, I do ensure humour is alive in me by playing comic roles, he says. Kochu George in Palthu Janwar was one such character.

“I do not particularly balance character and comedy roles. As an actor, I am eager to do humour roles having a soul”. Apart from humour, Indrans has now been the new ‘Family man’ of Malayalam movies, since the success of Home. With an innocent smile, he answers, “I feel blessed to get that recognition. I think the power to don these multiple shades of roles is due to the influence of reading and observation. From reading, I often get motivated to think differently, and it helps me give life to various characters”.

Reminiscing his memories of theatre productions during his young days, Indrans reveals his interest to enter the stage again for a theatre production if time and opportunity meet.

“I still love theatre which is a powerful medium to perform before an audience. In my young days, I performed in amateur productions due to my love for art. On Sundays, I rehearse theatre productions of our own scripts with my friends. Those were beautiful moments of life. My heart is still ready to get on stage. I am confident of performing on stage, but disciplined practice and time should be needed, which I lack due to tight schedules. Theatre is in my mind, and I wish to perform on stage one day.”

More than being an actor, Indrans is also conscious of debates and controversies in the industry. When asked about the need for open talks by artists, including film industry, he says, open discussions are dropping nowadays.

“Many are scared to open up their mind and speak in society. Unlike in the past, now the one who speaks out his opinion will be interpreted in many forms. And it is better not to speak out as the one who does it will rot. In earlier days, the media was more credible as they converse with artists through healthy criticism. They respect the artist and vice-versa. But that way of healthy conversation has dwindled in media. So we must think more than twice before speaking, and it is best to remain silent. Thus I understand the real meaning of the Malayalam saying, ‘Mounam Vidwaanu Bhooshanam’.”Sharing his views on politics, the actor says he does not have any interest in politics as he believes, 90 per cent of our political system is not credible.

