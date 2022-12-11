Actor Shine causes row, detained at Dubai airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Shine Tom Chacko was detained for more than three hours at Dubai airport after he tried to force his way into the cockpit of an Air India flight bound for Kochi.

As per reports, the incident occurred at around 1.45 pm when flight AI 934 was about to take off. Instead of taking his seat, the actor reportedly tried to enter the cockpit of the flight. Though the crew urged him to settle down, he tried to force his way into the flight deck, prompting them to take action by escorting Shine out of the aircraft.

The incident took place while he was returning to Kerala after a promotion for his new film, ‘Bharat Circus’. As per reports, the actor was questioned by the immigration wing and later released after he reportedly said he had tried to enter cockpit by mistake.

The behaviour of the actor has courted controversy. Meanwhile, there are reports that the other members of his group returned home on the same flight.

